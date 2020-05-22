Covid-19 outbreak: 20 new confirmed infections, one more death reported in Greece on Fri.

Twenty new confirmed coronavirus infections were reported on Friday, a low double-digit spike from previous days, but with the total still thankfully low in the east Mediterranean country, at 2,873.

The majority of the new infections, 18, were detected in residents of a Roma (gypsy) settlement outside the central city of Larissa, which has on two previous occasions also generated multiple cases, although few fatalities and a wider exposure in the area have been reported from the specific site.

One confirmed case was at a temporary asylum seekers’ shelter in southern Greece, Kranidi.

The death toll rose by one, standing at 169, also amongst the lowest Covid-19 fatalities rates in the EU. Tests for the virus in the country now exceed 147,000.

On an auspicious note, only 19 people infected with the coronavirus are on life support in ICUs, with the average age being 72. Of those in critical condition 89.5 are over the age of 70 or have an underlying health condition.

At the same time, 98 people once on life support for Covid-19 have recovered and exited ICUs.

The average age of the victims is now 76, with 94.1 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.