Covid-19: Only two more infections, fatalities reported on Thurs. in Greece

Three more confirmed coronavirus infections and another two related fatalities were reported in Greece on Thursday, from the previous day, with the government having now unveiled a plan to jump-start the 2020 tourism and travel season after two months of a universal "lockdown".

The number of infections reached 2,853, while the death toll rose to 168.

The number of people on life support in ICUs also dropped, now at 21. Their average age is 72, with all but eight being men.

Ninety-eight patients recovered and exited ICUs.

In terms of the victims, all but 49 were men, with an average age being 76, and with 94 suffering from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.