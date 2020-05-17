Covid-19 outbreak: Death toll, total infections in Greece only marginal up, as curve 'flattening'

The death in Greece from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic reached 163 as of Sunday, one higher than the day earlier. Moreover, 15 more SARS-CoV-2 infections were reported, bringing the total to 2,834, one of the lowest figures in the European Union.

On an even more auspicious note, only 22 people infected with Covid-19 remained on life support in ICUs. The average age of the latter is 72, while a whopping 95.5 percent is above the age of 70 or with underlying health conditions.

The average age of the 163victims was 75, with 93.9 percent above the age of 70 or suffered from underlying health conditions.