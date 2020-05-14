Covid-19 outbreak: Confirmed infections in Greece at 2,770; death toll at 156

Ten new confirmed instances of the coronavirus were reported in Greece on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,770, a figure thankfully on the very low end of infections among European countries. The death toll also rose by one, standing at 156.

The number of tests in the country to detect the coronavirus exceeded 116,000.

Just as auspiciously, the number of patients on life support in ICUs due to the Covid-19 virus fell to 24.

Of the victims, all but 41 were men, with the average age being 75, and with a whopping 93.6 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.