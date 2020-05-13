Covid-19 outbreak: Death in Greece on Wed. rises to 155

Another three fatalities related to SARS-CoV-2 were reported in Greece on Wednesday, bringing the death toll in the east Mediterranean country to 155, still very low by comparison to larger European countries.

Meanwhile, another 16 confirmed coronavirus infections were reported, 10 of which have a known string of infections. The total number is 2,760 in Greece, of which 55.4 percent are men.

On a brighter note, the number of people treated for coronavirus-related illnesses in ICUs fell to 28. The average age of this sample group is 71, and 96.4 percent have an underlying health condition or are above the age of 70