Greek, Israeli officials discussing coronavirus-related protocol, framework for mass tourism in coming season

Greek and Israeli officials have reportedly commenced deliberations to finalize details for a protocol of cooperation allowing Israeli holiday-makers to easily vacation in Greece this coming summer season, even as coronavirus-related restrictions and concerns exist for other tourist destinations.

Talks are underway, via teleconferencing, over technical details, with the intent being the arrival for tens of thousands of Israelis to Greece over the coming period, and once direct flights resume.

Similar agreements are sought with countries that have exhibited low instances of Covid-19 infections and fatalities, such as Israel and Greece, including with Austria, another significant market for Greece's travel and tourism sector.

Similar contacts are underway between the managements of the Athens and Tel-Aviv airports.