Covid-19 outbreak: Total confirmed infections reach 2,744 in Greece; death toll at 152

Total confirmed coronavirus infections in Greece reached 2,744 as of Tuesday, with a sole fatality added over the previous day, bringing the death toll to 152.

Eighteen new instances of Covid-19 were confirmed over the past 24 hours, while tests for the virus in Greece now exceed 100,000.

Thirty-two of the infected patients remained hospitalized in ICUs, most of whom are males with an underlying health condition.

The average age of people in ICUs is 67. Conversely, 88 patients formerly treated in ICUs have recovered.

In terms of the victims, all but 40 are men, with the average age being 75, and with 93.4 percent having suffered from an underlying condition or was above the age of 70.