Covid-19 outbreak: Death toll in Greece still in low single digits, 150, as of Friday

Confirmed Covid-19 infections in Greece rose by 13 and reached a total of 2,691 on Friday, while the death toll reached 150, one of two fatalities recorded in a 24-hour period, one of who is former health minister and distinguished cardiologist and medical professor Dimitris Kremastinos.

Thirty-two of the people infected were on life support in ICUs, of who most are men with an underlying condition.

In terms of coronavirus fatalities, the average age of the victims is 75, and 93.3 percent either suffered from an underlying health condition or was above the age of 70.