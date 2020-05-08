Former Greek health minister, distinguished cardiologist Dimitris Kremastinos, 78, falls victim to Covid-19

The most high-profile victim of the Covid-19 pandemic in Greece was reported on Friday, with former health minister and medical professor Dimitris Kremastinos succumbing after a hospitalization of nearly six weeks.

The 78-year-old Rhodes native was one of the most distinguished cardiologists in the country, and credited with several wholesale reforms of Greece's public health care system. He was a long-time, and current, Parliament deputy representing the Dodecanese islands constituency for the PASOK party and its successor, KI.NAL.

Tributes and condolences poured in for Kremastinos on Friday morning, including from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the health minister.