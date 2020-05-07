Covid-19 outbreak: 2,678 confirmed infections in Greece as of Thurs; death toll rises by one, to 148

Confirmed Covid-19 infections reached 2,678 on Thursday, higher by 15 from the previous day. The death toll rose by a single fatality, bringing the number to 148.

Of the infected and being treated, 33 are in critical condition and on life support in ICUs.

The average age of those in critical condition is 67, of which 97 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. Conversely, 85 patients previously being treated in ICUs have recovered.

The average age of the victims is 75, with 93 percent having had either an underlying condition or was above the age of 70.