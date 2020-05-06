Covid-19 outbreak: Restrictions against public assembly coming under pressure

The government on Wednesday took the extraordinary measure of blocking off an entire city square, after scores of teenagers and young people gathered there the previous evenings, allegedly ignoring police warnings to disperse due to still imposed coronavirus restrictions.

The square in question is Aghia Paraskevi, in the same-name northeast Athens district.

The development comes after several owners of bar-cafes around the country were heavily fined for using the "take away" method, by which patrons would be served drinks and then remain just outside the establishment's premises.