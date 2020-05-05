Reuters: Greek state considering two more bond issues by end of year

Reuters on Tuesday reported that the Greek state is considering floating another bond issues for 2020, while also citing an idea of postponing an early repayment of an IMF loan in order to boost cash reserves and cover extra coronavirus spending.

Reuters cites government officials as its source for the report.

The entire article is here:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-greece-bonds-exclu/exclusive-greece-to-issue-two-new-bonds-by-year-end-may-postpone-early-imf-payment-idUSKBN22H1K1

