Covid-19 outbreak: No new fatalities reported in Greece on Tues.; death toll at 146

No new fatalities from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic were reported in Greece on Tuesday, with the death toll remaining at 146, the same as on Monday.

Total confirmed infections in the east Mediterranean country stood at 2,642, 10 higher than the previous day, and still significantly lower than other EU countries.

Tests for the coronavirus exceeded 80,000.

According to Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras, who heads up the experts' committee set up by the government to deal with the pandemic, 35 people remained on life support in ICUs, most of whom are males with an underlying condition.

The average age of those in critical condition is 67. Moreover, and tellingly, 97 percent of those treated in ICUs are either above the age of 70 or have an underlying health condition. Conversely, 81 people have recovered and exited ICUs.

In terms of the victims, the average age is 74, with 90.4 percent being above the age of 70 or having suffered from an underlying condition.