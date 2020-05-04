Mitsotakis to CNN: We'll reopen July 1 under a 'best-case scenario'

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke to CNN on number over the country's prospects and plans amid the ongoing pandemic and the post-lockdown period in the east Mediterranean country.

In a characteristic statement, the center-right political leader appeared optimistic, noting that we'll reopen July 1 under a "best-case scenario".

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ interview with Nic Robertson on CNN

The on-air interview stresses that Greece - a previous Eurozone "basket-case" - managed to keep deaths below 150 by introducing a strict and early lockdown. 

