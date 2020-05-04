Covid-19 outbreak: Confirmed infections in Greece reach 2,632; death toll at 146

Confirmed Covid-19 infections reached 2,632 in Greece as of Monday, six higher than a previous day. The death rose by two, and is now at 146, still among the lowest in terms of EU member-states.

Additionally, more than 80,000 tests have been conducted for the virus.

According to Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras, who heads up the government's committee of experts, the number of people in ICUs due to the coronavirus is 35, the majority of whom are men with an underlying problem.

The average age of those in critical condition is 67, with 90.4 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70. Conversely, 81 people have recovered and exited ICUs.