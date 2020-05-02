Covid-19 outbreak: Fatalities in Greece reach 143

The number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in Greece reached 2,620 on Saturday, as eight new instances were announced. The number of fatalities reached 143, as three related deaths were reported.

Similar to the previous day, 37 people remain on life support in ICUs, with the average age being 67, of which 29 are men. Nine out of 10 of those in critical condition, 92 percent, suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

Conversely, 77 people recovered and exited ICUs.

In terms of the fatalities, 74 percent were men, with the average age of the victims 74, and with 92 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Tests in the country exceeded 78,000, still low by west European standards. Conversely, confirmed infections and fatalities were also low compared with other countries in the EU.