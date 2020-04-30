Covid-19 outbreak: Greek govt says total support package for econ support totals 24 bln€

Greece's finance minister on Thursday afternoon announced an additional package of support measures for SMEs in the country, valued at one billion euros. The benefits will be allocated based on the number of employees each SME employees.

Earlier, FinMin Christos Staikouras calculated the entire package of support at 24 billion euros for the support businesses, wage-earners and self-employed professionals.

Additionally, a temporary suspension on payment of arrears will continue in May, as well as a 40-percent discount on commercial leases for businesses that are closed.

Earlier, the government announced an extension of a legal framework on the protection of homeowners' primary residence.