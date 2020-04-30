Coronavirus restrictions still in place in Greece, as annual May Day labor holiday falls on Friday

Thursday, 30 April 2020 19:17
UPD:19:45
INTIME SPORTS/ Δελτίο τύπου / POOL
A- A A+

The relevant deputy civil defense minister warned that authorities will continue to enforce coronavirus-related restrictions on non-essential public movement and public assemblies until the latter are relaxed on Monday.

Nikos Hardalias spoke a day before May 1, annually observed as a semi-holiday in the country, whereby retailers remain open, and with the date this year falling on a Friday that will coincide with fair weather throughout the east Mediterranean country.

The deputy minister also referred to a spike in pricey fines for violating the restrictions, with 1,301 tickets issued a day earlier. The minimum fine for such violations is 150 euros.

Imposed restrictions still prevent people from travelling from one prefecture to another, except for absolutely imperative and verifiable reasons.

Popular

