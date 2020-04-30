Coronavirus restrictions still in place in Greece, as annual May Day labor holiday falls on Friday

The relevant deputy civil defense minister warned that authorities will continue to enforce coronavirus-related restrictions on non-essential public movement and public assemblies until the latter are relaxed on Monday.

Nikos Hardalias spoke a day before May 1, annually observed as a semi-holiday in the country, whereby retailers remain open, and with the date this year falling on a Friday that will coincide with fair weather throughout the east Mediterranean country.

The deputy minister also referred to a spike in pricey fines for violating the restrictions, with 1,301 tickets issued a day earlier. The minimum fine for such violations is 150 euros.

Imposed restrictions still prevent people from travelling from one prefecture to another, except for absolutely imperative and verifiable reasons.