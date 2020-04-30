Covid-19 outbreak: Still low number of infections, fatalities in Greece: 2,591 and 140, respectively

Fifteen new confirmed coronavirus infections were reported on Thursday, bringing the number up to 2,591, while a single related fatality occurred over the past 24 hours, with the death toll now at 140.

Of the confirmed Covid-19 cases, 1,286 are related to another infection, while 591 affect people who had traveled abroad.

In another positive development, the number of people on life support being treated in ICUs around Greece fell to 38. Their average age is 67, 28 of which are men. Of those in critical condition, 87 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

Additionally, 74 people have recovered and exited ICUs.

The number of tests in the east Mediterranean country now exceed 75,000.