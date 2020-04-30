Greek govt extends legal protection of primary residence from creditors for another 3 months

The Greek government will extend a legal framework protecting homeowners’ primary residence from creditors for another three months, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said from Parliament’s podium on Thursday.

Mitsotakis, speaking during an off-the-agenda debate on efforts to deal with the results of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, said the protection will continue as long as restrictive measures to reduce exposure to the Covid-19 continue

He also said a monthly bonus will continue to be allocated to eligible beneficiaries – such as laid-off wage-earners and employees of businesses shut down or under-functioning - as long as negative results for the economy from the pandemic persist.

Additionally, pandemic-related benefits for the jobless will also continue.

“We’ve spent a great deal of money, we achieved our first public health goal that we placed, while many other countries did not have the same success,” he said.