Covid-19 outbreak: 2,576 confirmed infections in Greece; one related death reported in 24h, with total at 139

Ten new confirmed instances of the coronavirus were announced on Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,576, while the death toll rose by one from the previous day and now totals 139.

Forty-one patients remained on life support in ICUs, with the average age being 67, and of which more than 70 percent are males. Of people in critical condition, 88 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

Conversely, 71 people previously in critical condition have recovered.

Of the fatalities, 36 were women, and the rest men. The average age of the Covid-19 victims was 74, with 71.4 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Tests for the virus exceeded 72,000 in the country.