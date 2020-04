A Canadian military helicopter was reported as missing on Wednesday evening in a sea region west of the Ionian island of Cephallonia, more than 50 nautical miles from the island and in Italian FIR.

According to press reports, debris from the helicopter has been located. No information on the number and fate of the passengers was given.

The craft reportedly took off from the Canadian frigate HMCS Fredericton, which is part of the ΝΑΤΟ SNMG2 task force.