Best Workplaces in Greece results: DHL, AXA Insurance, ENEL Green Power, Bausch Health, S.C. Johnson, Amuse take top spots

The organization Great Place to Work Hellas this week announced results of its "Best Workplaces 2020" survey, evaluating the work place conditions of 53 participating companies in Greece - the most extensive such initiative in the country.

Participating companies employ more than 29,600 people in the country, with the largest fielding a workforce of more than 8,300 staff and the smallest 21.

Twenty-three of the companies surveyed are wholly Greek-owned, while 30 are multi-nationals.

The results were derived from anonymous questionnaires distributed and collected from employees on companies' premises.

DHL Express Hellas picked up first place for companies with more than 250 employees, followed by AXA Insurance. ENEL Green Power Hellas was the best workplace for companies employing between 50 and 250 people, followed by Bausch Health Hellas. Finally, S.C. Johnson Hellas was the top workplace for companies employing between 20 to 49 people, followed by Amuse, an events, seminar and congress planner.

The survey was conducted for the 18th straight year in Greece, in cooperation with the ALBA Graduate Business School and the American College of Greece.