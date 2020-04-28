Govt eyes successor framework for primary residence protection from creditors

The government is reportedly ready to unveil a new framework for protection, from creditors, of over-indebted homeowners' primary residences, given that the current framework soon expires.

According to Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, the government will again aim to protect low-income homeowners, but at the same time trying to filter out so-called "strategic defaulters", people with outstanding mortgages who have the financial means to pay their loan payments.

He said a "crisis clause" will be considered, in tandem, however, with embellishing what he called a "culture of paying off debts".

In response to a press question, he did not rule out a reduction in pre-payments of corporate taxes, but said this prospect will be considered for the second half of the year.