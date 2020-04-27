Greek FinMin: 10 bln€ in liquidity for 'real economy', in second phase of measures to deal with pandemic's results

The relevant Greek finance minister on Monday announced a "second phase" in dealing with the economic repercussions from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, citing an intent by the conservative government to increase liquidity by 10 billion euros.

At the same time, FinMin Christos Staikouras said an 800-euro monthly benefit will be allocated to nearly 106,000 eligible people, mainly wage-earners of businesses that have closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Another budget outlay involves a monthly benefit to self-employed professionals and businesses that employ up to 20 wage-earners, with a relevant deadline expiring on Tuesday.