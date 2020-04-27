Covid-19 outbreak: 17 new cases; death reaches 136

Seventeen new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections were reported in Greece on Monday, along with another two related deaths, being the total number of fatalities to 136 in the east Mediterranean country.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is 2,534, still very low compared to other west European countries. Of the confirmed infections, 55.5 percent are men.

In another bright note, only 43 people remained on life support in ICUs as a result of Covid-19 infection, the majority of whom are men. Of those in critical condition, 89 percent either had an underlying condition or are elderly.

Sixty-five people previously on life support have exited ICUs.

In terms of the fatalities, the average age of the victims is 74, of which 90.4 percent had an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

Additionally, nearly 66,100 tests were conducted in the country, on the lower end compared to other European countries.

In the daily briefing, televised live by most broadcasters, Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras, who heads up the committee set up by the state to combat the pandemic, said his team was now considering the gradual reopening of schools, although he offered few details.