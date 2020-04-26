Covid-19 outbreak: 134 deaths in Greece as of Sunday; 2,517 confirmed cases

The death toll from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic reached 134 in Greece, as of Sunday, with another four fatalities reported over the past 24 hours, of which the majority, 99, were males.

Overall, 2,517 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported, 11 higher than the previous day.

Of those, 578 are related with travel abroad, while 1,181 (46.8 percent) are linked with another detected case.

On a very positive note, only 48 people in the country are on life support in ICUs as a result of the very infectuous virus. Of those, the average age is 67, while nearly 90 percent of those in critical condition had an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.4

Conversely, 64 people once on life support have recovered and exited the ICUs.

In terms of the fatal cases, the average age of the victims was 74.

As of Sunday, nearly 65,000 tests were conducted to detect the virus.