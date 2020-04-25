Covid-19 outbreak: 16 new infections in Greece, no related fatalities reported on Sat.

Sixteen new confirmed coronavirus infections were reported in Greece on Saturday, but no related fatalities. The total number of infections, on the lower end of European countries, was 2,506 infections in the east Mediterranean country, as 47 people remained on life support in ICUs.

The death toll in the country from Covid-19 remained at 130, also on the low end of the European curve, both in absolute numbers and in terms of population to fatalities.

Of the confirmed infections, 1,174 were retraced to another case, with the remaining ones are linked to an overseas trip.

Of the people once on life support, 63 recovered and exited ICUs.

Finally, just more than 63,000 tests have been undertaken.