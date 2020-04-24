Covid-19 outbreak: 27 new confirmed cases on Friday; death toll at 130

Twenty-seven new confirmed coronavirus infections were reported in Greece on Friday, compared to Thursday, bringing the total to 2,490, while five more deaths were reported. The death toll in the country from the pandemic rose to 130.

Οn his part, Deputy Civil Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias said discussions are now underway for a gradual lifting of restrictions on non-essential movement and public assemblies.

Currently, such measures are in effect until at least May 4, three days after May Day, a day associated with excursions to the countryside.

Additionally, the deputy minister reminded that restrictions in the country affect all residents, in commenting on the annual Muslim month of daily-time fasting and prayer, known as Ramadan, which began on Thursday. Hardalias said people of the Muslim faith should follow and celebrate in their homes, as official mosques and unofficial places of worship are closed.

An internationally recognized Muslim minority in Greece reside in the northeast Thrace region, while tens of thousands of Muslims elsewhere are the product of legal and irregular migration to the country from elsewhere, the majority being working-age males.