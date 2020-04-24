Greece's cash reserves at 36.6 bln€ at end of March, FinMin

The relevant finance minister on Friday said Greece's cash reserves totaled 36.6 billion euros at the end of March, in answer to a tabled question by an opposition MP.

In a breakdown of the figure, FinMin Christos Staikouras said 15.7 billion euros of the total is comprised, primarily, of the last tranche of bailout money extended by the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) along with excess primary budget surpluses, i.e. over-performance of already ambitious fiscal targets set by European creditors.

Some 10.7 billion euros are reserves of general government entities, deposited in commercial banks adn the Bank of Greece, while 10.2 billoin euros are central administration reserves.