Urgent testing, prosecutorial probe into mass Covid-19 infections at Athens-area private health facilities

The government and state public health services went into "overdrive" on Friday after three elderly residents at a long-term care center in west Athens died as a result of Covid-19, while another 17 were infected. Additionally, 17 staff-members at the facility tested positive for the coronavirus.

The staff members have so far not exhibited symptoms, and are quarantined in their homes.

A similar mass outbreak has been recorded at a private psychiatric ward in coastal southeast Athens, days after roughly 150 would-be asylum seekers from Sub-Saharan Africa (DR Congo and Somalia) were also tested positive in a hotel in the northeast Peloponnese that serves as a temporary shelter.

In a later statement, the head of the state's coordination effort to combat the pandemic, Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras, said the development at the facility in the Peristeri municipality in western Athens is a "significant epidemic... in a facility where there's increased dangers for at-risk groups".

The mass infections at the private healthcare facility in Peristeri and the psychiatric clinic in the Helleniko district generated a request by the head of the Athens first instance prosecutor's office for a preliminary investigation regarding alleged violation of coronavirus-related guidelines and restrictions to avoid the spread of the virus.

The first 92 tests undertaken at the latter facility, among staff members and associates, were negative.