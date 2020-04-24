Urgent testing, prosecutorial probe into mass Covid-19 infections at Athens-area private health facilities

Friday, 24 April 2020 14:36
UPD:14:39
ICON/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

The government and state public health services went into "overdrive" on Friday after three elderly residents at a long-term care center in west Athens died as a result of Covid-19, while another 17 were infected. Additionally, 17 staff-members at the facility tested positive for the coronavirus.

The staff members have so far not exhibited symptoms, and are quarantined in their homes.

A similar mass outbreak has been recorded at a private psychiatric ward in coastal southeast Athens, days after roughly 150 would-be asylum seekers from Sub-Saharan Africa (DR Congo and Somalia) were also tested positive in a hotel in the northeast Peloponnese that serves as a temporary shelter.

In a later statement, the head of the state's coordination effort to combat the pandemic, Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras, said the development at the facility in the Peristeri municipality in western Athens is a "significant epidemic... in a facility where there's increased dangers for at-risk groups".

The mass infections at the private healthcare facility in Peristeri and the psychiatric clinic in the Helleniko district generated a request by the head of the Athens first instance prosecutor's office for a preliminary investigation regarding alleged violation of coronavirus-related guidelines and restrictions to avoid the spread of the virus.

The first 92 tests undertaken at the latter facility, among staff members and associates, were negative.

 

 

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2020 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών