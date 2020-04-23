Covid-19 outbreak: 55 new infections in Greece bring total confirmed cases to 2,463; death toll at 125

Another 55 confirmed coronavirus infections were reported on Thursday, compared to the previous day, bringing the total in Greece to 2,463, of which 574 are related to travel and another 1,131 with other infected people.

Most of the new cases were detected in healthcare units, according to Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras, who heads the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Additionally, another four fatalities were reported, following no related deaths reported a day earlier, on Wednesday. The death toll from the pandemic in the country of roughly 11 million has now reached 125, of which 33 are females.

The average age of the fatalities is 74, with the 90.4 percent of the victims either classified as elderly or suffering from a serious underlying condition.

As of Thursday, 52 people remained in critical condition in ICUs, with the average age here being 66; 85 percent have a serious underlying condition or are senior citizens.

At the same time, 57 people once on life support have now exited ICUs.