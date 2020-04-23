Greek govt extends temporary coronavirus restrictions to May 4

The Greek government spokesman on Thursday announced that restrictions now in place to prevent exposure to the Covid-19 virus will be extended to May 4, with the prime minister again addressing the country early next week to unveil a roadmap for a return to normalcy in the east Mediterranean country.

Restrictions were imposed until April 27, prescribing the closing of retail shops, eateries, cafes, gyms, schools and others. Also, restrictions applied to non-essential movement and public assemblies, including services at all places of worship, indoors and outdoors.

ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΉ ΚΥΒΈΡΝΗΣΗ Η ενημέρωση πολιτικών συντακτών από τον Στέλιο Πέτσα

The spokesman, Stelios Petsas, said a gradual lifting of restrictions will take place on a week-to-week basis, with the emphasis to turn to "social distancing" and sanitary measures, i.e. frequent washing of hands.