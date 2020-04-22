Covid-19 outbreak: No fatalities, only 7 new confirmed infections reported throughout Greece on Wed.

Wednesday loomed as a minor landmark date in Greece's Covid-19 curve, with only seven new confirmed infections reported over the past 24 hours and with no new related fatalities.

The death toll remained at 121, amongst the lowest in the European Union.

According to the daily bulletin televised live at 6 p.m., Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras said that 55 people out of the confirmed cases remained hospitalized in ICUs, of which 68 percent had either an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

Additionally, 51 people previously treated in serious condition have recuperated and left hospital care.

The development comes a day after a shocking revelation that more than 150 asylum seekers temporarily housed in a southern Greece hotel, all from the DR Congo and Somalia, tested positive for the coronavirus. The facility has now been quarantined, with police assigned outside to enforce the quarantine.

Some 60,000 tests have been conducted in the country.