Covid-19 outbreak: 2,401 confirmed infections, 121 deaths in Greece as of Tues.

A total of 2,401 confirmed instances of coronavirus infections were reported in Greece as of Tuesday, including 150 positive results among a group of asylum seekers from Sub-Saharan Africa being temporarily housed in a hotel near the Porto Heli resort in the northeast Peloponnese.

At the same time, fatalities from the Covid-19 pandemic reached 121, five more than a day earlier.

In terms of the mass contamination to the virus at the hotel in the Kranidi township, the government's top coordinator in managing the pandemic said all of the asylum seekers were without symptoms.

Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras said of those hospitalized, the average age is 67, and with 84.7 percent featuring an underlying condition or above the age of 70. Finally, 46 people have recovered and were moved from ICUs.