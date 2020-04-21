DBRS cites positive development of debt servicers' entry into Greek market, projected reduction in NPLs

A report by DBRS this week points to a positive development in the entry of debt servicers into Greece's banking and credit sector, with the prospect of a reduction in NPLs now burdening systemic banks' results.

DBRS said a new landscape to better manage non-servicing debt in the country is looming, in tandem with the presence of foreign distress funds in the country.

The international ratings agency said debt servicers are adapting a pan-European approach, with the potential benefit being a sharp reduction of NPLS to aid economic growth.

Certain distress funds, such as Lone Star Funds και Arrow Global Group plc, are now widely active in Eurozone countries with high NPLs ratios on banks' results, such as Spain, Italy and Ireland.