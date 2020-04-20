Covid-19 outbreak: 116 fatalies in Greece out of 2,235 confirmed cases of infection

Monday, 20 April 2020 18:26
UPD:18:42
The death toll in Greece from the coronavirus pandemic reached 116, as of Monday, a day after Orthodox Easter Sunday, with confirmed infections at 2,235, up only by 10 over the previous 48 hours.

Conversely, six additional fatalities were reported over the two-day period, according to the chief coordinator for the Greek government's efforts to manage and combat the pandemic, Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras.

He said of the confirmed cases, 61 were patients in critical condition in ICUs, most of whom are males with an underlying condition.

The average age of the serious cases is 68, while 83 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

