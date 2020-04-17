Greek govt says any relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions will be gradual, not automatic

An extension of the current strict restrictions on public movement and assembly in Greece are in place at least until 27 - a period covering both the ongoing Orthodox Easter week and the week after - although the government has given "glimpses" to gradual loosening of the measures imposed to reduce exposure to the coronavirus pandemic.

For instance, government spokesman Stelios Petsas this week referred to a possible relaxing of measures affecting retail shops, allowing the latter to open but with "social distancing" and precautionary protocols in place.

Asked about schools, now closed for five months, Petsas referred to the possibility of a gradual and in shifts holding of classes, in order to avoid close contact.

At the same time, he warned that a return to normalcy will be "gradual and lengthy, it won't be automatic and taken horizontally... this will resemble more of a thermostat instead of a switch".

On another, equally crucial front, the relevant development and investments minister estimated that economic losses from the "lockdown" total roughly six billion euros per month.

Minister Adonis Georgiadis said the government is expected to funnel 10 to 11 billion euros into the real economy, in the form of start-up capital and subsidizing interest rates for businesses.