Bridge Tank: Greece rates first in flattening Covid-19 curve in Europe

Greece is given an enviable first-place showing, among European countries, in terms of flattening the coronavirus epidemic curve, according to a report compiled and published by the Bridge Tank organization.

According to the report, "Greece is the best performing country in Europe, followed by Czechia (The Czech Republic) and Romania...Thanks to early and strict containment measures, they have successfully managed to flatten the curve and slow down the spread of the virus ...The contrast between Greece – which suspended public events and closed schools even before the first 100 cases were detected, and Spain – which took similar decisions at a much later stage of the epidemic – is particularly striking."