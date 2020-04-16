Greek govt stiffens coronavirus restrictions ahead of Orthodox Easter Sunday, annually the peak of springtime exodus from cities

The Greek government on Thursday announced even stricter restrictions and heftier fines for violations on coronavirus restrictions against non-essential movement and public assemblies, amid Easter Week in the predominately Orthodox Christian country and days before Easter Sunday -- traditionally the peak season for church-going and excursions from urban centers to the provinces and islands.

"Allow me to reiterate during Easter Sunday all of the measures announced are in force ... so that we can defend the efforts by the vast majority (of residents)..." civil protection deputy minister Nikos Hardalias said.

He said fines will be doubled as of Saturday, which is Holy and Great Saturday on the Orthodox calendar, until midnight the next day, April 19, with is Easter Sunday in the country.

Additionally, he said one of the six reasons allowed for being and traveling outdoors, namely, to offer help and assistance to those in need, will be thoroughly scrutinized by law enforcement in case of a routine street check. Additionally, only two people per vehicle are allowed over the coming weekend.

"We preparing for a different Easter than in previous years. We thank the nine out of 10 of our fellow citizens who've stated that they will comply with the restrictions, and will remain at home on Easter Sunday," Hardalias said.

The government earlier announced an extension on travel to and from countries with the worst outbreaks of Covid-19, such as Italy and Spain.