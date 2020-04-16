Covid-19 outbreak: Fatalities in Greece at 105; 2,207 confirmed cases in population of roughly 11 mln

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece reached 2,207 on Thursday, which is Holy Thursday of Easter Week in the country, with the number of related deaths at 105.

The death toll rose by three from Wednesday's, according to the state's coordinator for the Covid-19 pandemic.

New cases over the 24-hour period were 15, following now more than 50,000 tests undertaken.

Of those infected, 69 are in critical condition and treated in ICUs, most of whom are males with underlying conditions or elderly.

Of those treated for coronavirus-caused illness, the average age is 69; 82 percent either have an underlying health condition or are above the age of 70.