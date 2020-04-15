Athens pleased with latest foray into markets; 7-yr bond closes at 2.05%

Wednesday, 15 April 2020
UPD:21:59
The Greek government appeared satisfied with its foray into the markets on Wednesday with a seven-year bond, all amid a tenuous global situation with the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Greek FinMin Christos Staikouras, the two-billion-euro issue's yield hovered at 2 percent, while adding that the majority of buyers were foreign funds and institutional investors.

Demand for the bond was judged as strong, and with a low interest rate. The offer book closed with offers by investors exceeding 5.9 billion euros, according to Reuters, and with the interest rate closing at 2.05 percent.

While the Public Debt Management Agency has not announced the sum to be drained from the offer, previous such issues have closed at roughly 2.5 billion euros.

