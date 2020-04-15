Greek Power Transmission Operator unveils 10-year, 4.3bln€ plan to connect all islands with mainland grid

Greece's Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) this week unveiled an outlay of 4.3 billion euros over the 2021-30 period to connect all of the country's numerous islands with the mainland grid - a long-standing goal over several decades that remains incomplete.

The plan has been submitted to a relevant independent power authority for approval, including observations by energy market entities, along with adaptations for a more rapid and effective transfer from a complete independence from lignite-fired power production.

In terms of technical specifications, some 5,000 kilometers of new power connections are envisioned in the 10-year plan, most of which are underwater.