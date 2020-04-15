Covid-19 outbreak: Only marginal increase in confirmed infections, fatalities in Greece

Confirmed coronavirus infections and related deaths increased only marginally in Greece on Wednesday from the previous day, increasing optimism in the east Mediterranean country that the pandemic is being contained and, even possibly, slowly fizzling out.

In total, 2,192 confirmed infections were reported, with the death toll at 102, up by one from the previous 24 hours.

The total number of tests to detect the virus exceeded 50,000 amongst a population of roughly 11 million.

Additionally, 72 people remained in critical condition and hospitalized in ICUs. Of the specific sample of 72, most are males and with an underlying condition. The average age is 68.

On a more sobering note, the head of the state's coordination team to combat the pandemic, Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras, said a recent Harvard study forecasts new epidemic waves if new measures, such as vaccines and post-infection treatments, are not found until a majority of the population acquires Covid-19 immunity.