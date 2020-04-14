Covid-19 outbreak: 101 related fatalities in Greece as of Mon.; only 25 new infections since Sun.

The death toll in Greece from the coronavirus outbreak finally exceed the 100-mark on Monday, roughly a month after extensive restrictions were imposed on non-essential movement and public assembly in the east Mediterranean country.

Confirmed infections reached 2,170, still extremely low in comparison with larger west European countries. The increase over the past 24 hours was only 25.

Infectious disease specialist Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras, who heads up the state's response to the pandemic, said another two people died as a result of Covid-19 in the previously 24 hours.

The number of tests to detect the virus exceeded 48,000 in the country.

Of those infected, 76 are in critical condition and hospitalized in ICUs, most of whom are men with an underlying condition.