Poll: Strong support for Greek govt's handling of pandemic; visit to hair salon ranks as No. 1 choice after end of 'lockdown'

The Greek government's handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is apparently judged as satisfactory by a wide majority of Greek citizens, according to results of an opinion poll released on Monday.

The poll, by the MRB firm, shows that 79.9 percent respondents believe the conservative Mitsotakis government's management of the crisis so far is "surely or probably positive".

Asked about their personal prospects within the next year, 32.1 percent of respondents said their situation will remain the same; 24.3 percent believe it will worsen, slightly, while 22.7 percent foresees a significant worsening.

Asked what they would first like to do after the ongoing "lockdown" and its restrictions on public movement is over, 35 percent of respondents said a visit to a hair salon; 28 percent said a trip abroad, followed by shopping for clothes and shoes, 20 percent.

Greece has so far fared better than many other countries in the west, with Covid-19 fatalities still below 100 and confirmed infections exceeding 2,000 over just the past week.