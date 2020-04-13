'Ro ro' vessels also looking for long-term mooring off Elefsina

The devastating effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on the global economy is, expectedly, having a negative effect on shipping, with at least 10 "ro ro" vessels (roll-on, roll-off) already submitting questions to the relevant ministry over long-term mooring off the industrial port of Elefsina, due west of Piraeus.

The Gulf of Elefsina, west of the greater Athens area, and sandwiched between west Attica prefecture and the island of Salamina is already one of the foremost mooring spots for inactive vessels in the Mediterranean.

The development follows requests by cruise ship operators to moor the vessels offshore in the protected bay.

According to sources that spoke with "N", the vehicle and equipment carriers are mid-sized.

A decision is pending by the ministry and relevant port authorities.