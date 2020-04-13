Covid-19 outbreak: Slowing rates of infection, fatalities at 99; extra bonus for long-term jobless

Confirmed Covid-19 infections in Greece reached 2,145 as of Monday, with the number of related fatalities just one shy of 100, at 99 - up by one from the previous day.

At the same time, the number of tests for coronavirus in the country exceeded 43,000, according to Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras, who heads up the government's task force to face the pandemic.

A total of 73 cases are serious, with those patients treated in ICUs.

The average age of people hospitalized for the coronavirus flu is 68, of which all but 17 are men. Additionally, 81 percent have an underlying problem or are above the age of 70.

After the daily briefing, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis again made a nationally televised address, warning that the coronavirus "battle has still not been won". At the same time, he said the fact that the rate of infection was slowing, along with the number of patients in ICUs, was encouraging.

Mitsotakis also announced an extraordinary 400-euro bonus to roughly 155,000 long-term unemployed.

Speaking at the start of Easter week in the country, as the day marked Holy Monday on the Orthodox calendar, the Greek Prime Minister said the current month is crucial, especially the ongoing week.

In using a Biblical theme from "Passion Week" Mitsotakis said this "is truly Holy (Easter) Week, in which the Passions this year, and our sacrifices, aim to overcome this Calvary of pandemic and reach Resurrection...we will spend (Easter) away from our (extended) families, possibly away from our native lands, and without worship in our churches".