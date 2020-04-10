Roma settlement in central Greece quarantined after 20 Covid-19 infections confirmed

Friday, 10 April 2020 19:25
UPD:19:34
A region in central Greece outside the city of Larissa, including an entire Roma (gypsy) settlement, has been placed on quarantine after a 32-year-old resident was found positive to the coronavirus following hospitalization, with another 20 infections traced directly back to him at the camp.

Outdoor fruit and vegetable markets throughout Thessaly were suspended, while street peddling has also been banned, for at least two weeks.

Both the civil protection deputy minister, Nikos Hardalias, and the chief coordinator for the dealing with the coronavirus epidemic, Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras, flew by helicopter to the area on Friday morning, arriving at the camp and meeting with regional officials.

Another 200 tests were ordered on residents of the Nea Smyrni settlement.

