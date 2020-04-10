Covid-19 outbreak: 2,011 confirmed cases in Greece, 90 deaths

Friday, 10 April 2020 18:41
UPD:18:46
INTIME NEWS/ Δελτίο τύπου / POOL
A- A A+

Greece reported a total of 2,011 cases of confirmed coronavirus infections as of Friday, with nearly two dozen new infections detected at a Roma (gypsy) camp in the central province of Thessaly.

The death reached 90, according to the government's coordinator for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic - still amongst the lowest in Europe.

Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras said 77 cases are judged as serious, with patients on life support - again, mostly males and with underlying conditions.

Of the serious cases of coronavirus infection, the average age is 67, of which only 14 are women

 

 

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2020 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών