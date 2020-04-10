Covid-19 outbreak: 2,011 confirmed cases in Greece, 90 deaths

Greece reported a total of 2,011 cases of confirmed coronavirus infections as of Friday, with nearly two dozen new infections detected at a Roma (gypsy) camp in the central province of Thessaly.

The death reached 90, according to the government's coordinator for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic - still amongst the lowest in Europe.

Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras said 77 cases are judged as serious, with patients on life support - again, mostly males and with underlying conditions.

Of the serious cases of coronavirus infection, the average age is 67, of which only 14 are women